Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | If the SAA deal is a good one, what is there to hide?

Do allegations of corruption have merit or has Pravin Gordhan gone completely power-mad and believes he is the be-all and end-all of South Africa?

03 March 2024 - 21:35 By JUSTICE MALALA

Ninety years and a month ago, on February 1 1934, the first South African Airways flight went into operation. It belonged to the South African people after the government of the day acquired Union Airways...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Hlophe’s ousting a significant victory to rid South Africa of ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | The end is nigh: Ramaphosa had his chance but did not make the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Stories of imaginary people do not paper over the cracks of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Latest index confirms to the world that corruption in SA is ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC has ruined the healthcare system, the NHI won’t fix it Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | If the SAA deal is a good one, what is there to hide? Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Bribery claims involving speaker must be acted upon swiftly Opinion & Analysis
  3. Study reveals SA’s business students want own industry superheroes in syllabus Opinion & Analysis
  4. OPINION | Bittersweet victory: The road to justice for 130 reinstated City of ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Ghana’s new anti-homosexuality bill violates everyone’s rights, not just ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein