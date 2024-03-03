News

‘Gas energy crunch’ could devastate industry, government warned

Urgent intervention needed after Sasol's decision to cut supply from June 2026, says Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa

03 March 2024 - 21:34
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. NEWSMAKER | Sasol gas ‘bomb’ set to hit economy Business Times
  2. NEWSMAKER | SA facing a ‘gas cliff’ Business
  3. ‘Blow’ for Joburg east residents as bid to halt Egoli Gas cut-off fails South Africa

Most read

  1. SA may soon export more livestock to meet demand in Saudi Arabia News
  2. Nothing to say about AKA arrests until after my daughter’s inquest, say Moses ... News
  3. Former cop turned drug lord hired hitmen to take out senior cop, court hears News
  4. ‘I buy food in bulk to save, I don’t qualify for funding’: Unfunded university ... News
  5. Paying Makate R40bn would negatively impact shareholders, customers and PIC, ... News

Latest Videos

UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court