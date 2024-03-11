TOM EATON | Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake
The DA has unintentionally invited the ANC, EFF and MK to join it in wrenching the election away from the calm professionalism of the IEC
11 March 2024 - 21:20
The DA's urgent appeal to Western countries to monitor our upcoming elections has shocked and confused many, implying, as it does, an inexplicable belief that the ANC has the organisational skill to rouse itself from its current state, slowly mashing a custard doughnut into its own face, to steal an entire election...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.