Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Stand by for strange, unhinged statements ahead of the elections

Anyone who believes the EFF could administer a R100bn sovereign wealth fund for the good of all South Africans is extremely gullible

15 February 2024 - 22:13
Tom Eaton Columnist

This week we were supposed to be shocked that almost a fifth of Americans believe that Taylor Swift is being used by the Pentagon as part of a vast conspiracy to get Joe Biden re-elected in November. Please, man. I live in a country where 25% of adults believe the ANC should get another term in office. You’re going to have to do better than that...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Is it time to close the book on the ANC once and for all? Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Tucker’s version of journalism makes Sona look like amateur hour Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | State of the nation? All bets are off Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Why you really, really have to register to vote this weekend Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | The time for acting is over, the NLC is not a piggy bank for ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | South Africans being taken for a 26-year-long ride on the Aarto ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Unless Safa and PSL fix their dysfunction, the danger remains ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. SA’s military expected to do more than ever with tighter budgets: how the force ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Stand by for strange, unhinged statements ahead of the elections Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA mp slams Lucas' 'load-shedding is not the end of world' comment