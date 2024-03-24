Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | The barbarians aren’t at the gates any more — they’re inside

The backers of the bill to decide whether South Africa is working against the national interests of the US are themselves working against American interests

24 March 2024 - 22:15 By TOM EATON

Republican politicians are trying to pass a bill calling on American lawmakers to decide whether South Africa is working against the national interests of the United States. But given how hard the backers of this bill are themselves working against US interests, it all seems very silly indeed...

