JONATHAN JANSEN | Profit and greed plague private education, but don’t write it off yet

The Educor debacle exposed the sector’s dark side but also highlighted a political double standard

03 April 2024 - 21:50

The minister’s decision last week to deregister four Educor brands (Damelin, City Varsity, Lyceum College and Icesa City Campus) is, on the face of it, a good one. It can be defended by provisions in the Higher Education Act. The department followed due process, giving the company several opportunities to meet outstanding obligations such as the timely submission of annual financial statements. And officials responded to a flood of criticism from fee-paying students about concerns such as the quality of education and the qualifications of staff. Good...

