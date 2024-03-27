JONATHAN JANSEN | All manifestos talk big on education, but it’s not enough for the little ones
None of the parties aims high or realistically in their commitments to build a strong foundation for the youngest of our pupils
27 March 2024 - 21:35
Let’s pretend for a moment that the published election manifestos of the different political parties actually mean something. They do not, of course. These are largely empty promises full of hubris, ambition and arrogance unmoored from the fiscal realities that confront us. But let’s pretend and focus on what each of the manifestos says about early childhood education or grade R given that only 60.2% of children attend ECD, quality apart...
