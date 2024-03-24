Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | From Delft to Antarctica — yes, it can happen

You can come from one of the most derelict and dangerous areas of the Cape Flats and still travel five continents

24 March 2024 - 22:49

I invited about 130 grade 12 pupils from a Cape Flats school to spend time on a university campus last week. These young people were super-excited and so, I discovered, were their parents. Studying at Stellenbosch University, or any higher education institution, was not high on their agendas. The aspirational goals you set for yourself are circumscribed by your surrounding environment. In the case of many of these wonderful pupils that often means working class parents, absentee fathers, abusive step-parents, and sometimes a father in prison or a mother on drugs. Nobody you know went to university. “I sleep on the floor,” one troubled youngster told me, “so that my siblings can sleep on the bed.” Aspirations are low, understandably so...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Deliberate or not, starving the electorate of an education ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Relocating some universities to places of relative safety ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | There’s always room for more students, better planning, but ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Bela, my dear, where did we go wrong? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Gauteng shoots itself in foot by failing to issue liquor licence ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | A committee for a problem that doesn’t exist Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | After being treated like a criminal, bank’s stress payment was ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | The barbarians aren’t at the gates any more — they’re inside Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | Revealing poverty’s many shades is to surround it on all sides Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack
Embattled head of South Africa's parliament in bid to stop possible arrest