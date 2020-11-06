From ‘buying fat cakes’ to ‘killing your child’: How Myeni and Kwinana justified flawed SAA decision

What do former SAA board members Dudu Myeni and Yakhe Kwinana have in common? They love the use of extreme analogies to defend an apparently dodgy SAA contract.



They did this while justifying why they backed the decision by the SAA board to withdraw a multimillion-rand contract awarded to LSG Sky Chefs in favour of SAA subsidiary AirChefs to provide catering at SAA lounges...