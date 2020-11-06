Politics

Ramaphosa 'sang praises' about our work at SAA, says Dudu Myeni

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
06 November 2020 - 13:57
Dudu Myeni claims that then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa used to praise her when he visited SAA as leader of government business. File photo.
Image: RAYMOND PRESTON

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni on Friday claimed that Cyril Ramaphosa, in his former role as deputy president, used to praise her for a job well done at the national carrier when he visited its head office on official duty.

Myeni told the state capture commission that she still believed she was being pursued only because she became the chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

She said Ramaphosa was closely involved with state-owned companies as the then deputy president and leader of government business.


Ramaphosa, she suggested, was pleased with her efforts at SAA. 

“SAA was assigned to President Ramaphosa as the deputy president at the time, who was responsible for government business,” said Myeni.

“SOEs that were seen as problematic by cabinet were all assigned to [now] President Ramaphosa, who visited SAA. But you will never see a picture of Dudu Myeni with President Ramaphosa. Yet I welcomed him and walked him out, as I did with President Zuma.

“President Ramaphosa was happy about SAA and he really sang praises about the work we had done. That, I believe, was a statement of confidence in me, because I never worked for his foundation nor did I have proximity.”

Myeni's testimony continues. 

TimesLIVE

