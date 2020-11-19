Politics

Zuma could face big stick for flouncing out of Zondo probe

He runs the risk of being found in contempt for his disappearing act after judge refused to recuse himself

19 November 2020 - 19:52 By Genevieve Quintal and Mawande Amashabalala

Former president Jacob Zuma could find himself charged with contempt for defying deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, after leaving the state capture commission without permission on Thursday, having failed in his bid to get the chair to recuse himself.

Zondo dismissed Zuma’s application for the chair to recuse himself from hearing evidence given by the former president or any of his family members. Having spent more than a year attempting to dodge the commission, Zuma walked out, despite a summons to appear and answer questions...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

