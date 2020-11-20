ANC 'at risk of losing power': documents spell out uncertain future for ruling party
20 November 2020 - 16:56
There is a real fear in the ANC that the ruling party could lose power in the general elections of 2024 should it continue on its current path of destruction.
Allegations of corruption against its leaders and members, loss of credibility due to bad performance in service delivery and the inability to attract young people puts the ANC at risk of losing power...
