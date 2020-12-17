ANC ‘at risk of losing power’: documents spell out uncertain future for ruling party

Jeff Radebe says in a worst-case scenario the party may become so weakened it is forced into coalitions

There is a real fear in the ANC that the ruling party could lose power in the 2024 general elections should it continue on its current path of destruction.



Allegations of corruption against its leaders and members, loss of credibility due to bad performance in service delivery and the inability to attract young people puts the party at risk of losing power...