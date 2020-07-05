News

ANC top six, Cyril too, were 'told all about Prasa graft'

05 July 2020 - 00:00 By MAWANDE AMASHABALALA

The ANC may have to go back to the Zondo commission to answer fresh allegations that its top brass ignored reports of rampant corruption brought to them.

Prasa chair Popo Molefe dropped a bombshell at the state capture commission this week, saying the ANC top six turned a blind eye to corruption allegations at the passenger rail company...

