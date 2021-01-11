'Family meeting' on lockdown rules imminent: Level 3 set to be extended by President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Monday night, according to an insider in the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) and a hint from Gauteng premier David Makhura.



The insider told Sunday Times Daily the president will not move the country into a harder lockdown level 4, as previously rumoured...