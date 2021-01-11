Politics

'Family meeting' on lockdown rules imminent: Level 3 set to be extended by President Ramaphosa

11 January 2021 - 11:24 By Kgothatso Madisa and Shonisani Tshikalange

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Monday night, according to an insider in the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) and a hint from Gauteng premier David Makhura.

The insider told Sunday Times Daily the president will not move the country into a harder lockdown level 4, as previously rumoured...

