What went wrong on FlySafair flight that left passengers bleeding and in agony?
Broken radar transponder and damaged air duct forced aircraft into emergency landing in George, say investigators
10 January 2021 - 16:39
A FlySafair jet had to make an emergency descent from 10km when damage to an air duct made it impossible to pressurise the cabin, according to a preliminary serious incident report (http://www.caa.co.za/Accidents%20and%20Incidents%20Reports/ZS-OAF.pdf) from the Civil Aviation Authority.
The crew of the Boeing 737-400 broadcast a mayday after the cabin pressure alarm sounded during a flight from Cape Town to East London on Sunday, November 22 2020, the report said...
