What went wrong on FlySafair flight that left passengers bleeding and in agony?

Broken radar transponder and damaged air duct forced aircraft into emergency landing in George, say investigators

A FlySafair jet had to make an emergency descent from 10km when damage to an air duct made it impossible to pressurise the cabin, according to a preliminary serious incident report (http://www.caa.co.za/Accidents%20and%20Incidents%20Reports/ZS-OAF.pdf) from the Civil Aviation Authority.



The crew of the Boeing 737-400 broadcast a mayday after the cabin pressure alarm sounded during a flight from Cape Town to East London on Sunday, November 22 2020, the report said...