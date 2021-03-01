Politics

Not so peachy: panel says parliament should impeach Mkhwebane

Findings point out numerous examples of the embattled public protector’s ‘sustained incompetence’

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
01 March 2021 - 19:11

An independent panel appointed to assess the merits of a motion to have public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane removed from office, has recommended parliament should institute impeachment proceedings against her.

The panel led by retired Constitutional Court judge Bess Nkabinde found substantial information that constitutes prima facie evidence of incompetence and misconduct against Mkhwebane...

