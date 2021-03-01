Not so peachy: panel says parliament should impeach Mkhwebane

Findings point out numerous examples of the embattled public protector’s ‘sustained incompetence’

An independent panel appointed to assess the merits of a motion to have public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane removed from office, has recommended parliament should institute impeachment proceedings against her.



The panel led by retired Constitutional Court judge Bess Nkabinde found substantial information that constitutes prima facie evidence of incompetence and misconduct against Mkhwebane...