Independent panel's report on public protector is with Thandi Modise

25 February 2021 - 22:03 By TimesLIVE
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

The independent panel set up to assess if there is prima facie evidence indicating that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane committed misconduct, was incapacitated or was incompetent has handed its report to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise.

The panel — comprised of retired Constitutional Court judge Bess Nkabinde, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza and advocate Johan de Waal — was appointed after a DA motion to have Mkhwebane removed from office.

Parliament said in a statement on Thursday evening that the “panel has since completed its work and submitted its report to the speaker ... The report will be made available in the week of March 1.”

The constitution and the rules of the National Assembly provide for procedures to remove an office-bearer in state institutions supporting constitutional democracy.

TimesLIVE reported previously that a motion to have Mkhwebane removed was tabled by DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone early in 2020 in terms of the rules of parliament, which outline procedures to be followed in removing heads of constitutional Chapter 9 bodies, such as the public protector.

Mkhwebane’s office announced in January that she had gone on an 11-week sabbatical to get some rest.

