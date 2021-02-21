Sunday Morning Assessment
Who will judge the judges? Zuma says he can
21 February 2021 - 00:00
Former president Jacob Zuma took aim at judges this week. Faced with contempt proceedings from the state capture commission for defying an order of the highest court, he said in a statement that some judges had "sold their souls" and forsaken their oaths of office in order to vilify him.
It was not the constitution or the law that he was defying, he said. It was these few individual "lawless judges who have left their constitutional post for political expediency"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.