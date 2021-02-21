Sunday Morning Assessment

Who will judge the judges? Zuma says he can

Former president Jacob Zuma took aim at judges this week. Faced with contempt proceedings from the state capture commission for defying an order of the highest court, he said in a statement that some judges had "sold their souls" and forsaken their oaths of office in order to vilify him.



It was not the constitution or the law that he was defying, he said. It was these few individual "lawless judges who have left their constitutional post for political expediency"...