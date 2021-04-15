Duarte calls it ‘rearguard campaigning’, but Ace sticks to his step-aside story
After meeting with Jacob Zuma in Nkandla, Magashule insists he is ‘not widening anything’ with infamous letter
15 April 2021 - 19:25
A defiant Ace Magashule, ANC secretary-general, stands by a letter he sent to provincial secretaries that appears to widen the scope of those who will be affected by the party’s step-aside resolution.
He defended his brazen move to reporters on Thursday after emerging from a meeting with former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla...
