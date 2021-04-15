Politics

Duarte calls it ‘rearguard campaigning’, but Ace sticks to his step-aside story

After meeting with Jacob Zuma in Nkandla, Magashule insists he is ‘not widening anything’ with infamous letter

15 April 2021 - 19:25

A defiant Ace Magashule, ANC secretary-general, stands by a letter he sent to provincial secretaries that appears to widen the scope of those who will be affected by the party’s step-aside resolution.

He defended his brazen move to reporters on Thursday after emerging from a meeting with former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Duarte calls it ‘rearguard campaigning’, but Ace sticks to his step-aside story Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘You’re inviting trouble,’ Mbalula warns Ace-supporting taxi boss Politics
  3. 'We are not sleeping on the job': Zweli Mkhize reveals tough Covid-19 vaccine ... Politics
  4. Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku loses court bid against SIU Politics
  5. ANALYSIS | Factionalism will triumph, despite vow of unity from ANCYL task team Politics

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...

Related articles

  1. 'Only those charged with corruption and serious crimes will be asked to step ... Politics
  2. EDITORIAL | To be ANC secretary-general is now a badge of dishonour Opinion & Analysis
  3. LISTEN | ‘You’re inviting trouble,’ Mbalula warns Ace-supporting taxi boss Politics
  4. Ace Magashule widens ‘step-aside’ scope to include those not facing criminal ... Politics
X