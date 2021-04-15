Try on something a little unorthodox: five things to watch this weekend
Horror, neo-noir, everyday stories and a docuseries about clothes — what to stream this weekend
15 April 2021 - 19:24
Worn Stories — Netflix
Adapted from the bestselling book by Lauren Spivacek, this docuseries takes a fresh look at the physical, emotional and psychological impact of clothes. Using fascinating archive material, quirky interviews and animation, it tells a new and intriguing story about a part of daily life that’s an important part of our expression and identity as human beings...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.