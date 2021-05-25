Mathews Phosa and Zak Yacoob smoke the peace pipe after heated exchange
The former judge has apologised to Phosa after a debate about his opinion on the ANC’s step-aside rule
25 May 2021 - 16:38
Mathews Phosa on Tuesday undertook to withdraw complaints, including a criminal charge, against Zak Yacoob.
The former ANC treasurer-general lodged a criminal case after the former Constitutional Court justice called him on Friday night about legal opinion Phosa gave to the ANC on its step-aside rule...
