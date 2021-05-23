News

Politics

ANC will deal with Ace over refusal to apologise for suspension letter: Ramaphosa

Cyril says Magashule taking party to court was a 'big surprise'

23 May 2021 - 00:01 By AMANDA KHOZA and KGOTHATSO MADISA

President Cyril Ramaphosa says tomorrow's national working committee meeting of the ANC will have to deal with suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule's defiance of the national executive committee (NEC) instruction for him to apologise for "suspending" the president.

Ramaphosa told journalists yesterday, on the sidelines of a government event in Limpopo, that it was "a big surprise" for a secretary-general of the ANC to take "his own organisation" to court to have his suspension reversed...

