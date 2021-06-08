Mkhize’s last act — to beg Sahpra and FDA to release the J&J vaccine

The minister, who has been placed on special leave, is confident the target of vaccinating 16 million will be reached

Shortly before he was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa, health minister Zweli Mkhize called on the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and the US Food and Drug Administration to sort out their issues so that the Johnson & Johnson vaccination rollout can continue.



“We are very desperate to get those vaccines; we need them yesterday. It will make a big difference because two-thirds of the people that need to be vaccinated are awaiting for the J&J vaccine,” said Mkhize on Tuesday...