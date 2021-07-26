R350 grant just a food parcel programme: Malema

The EFF says it is suspicious of the timing of the ANC’s decision to reinstate the monthly R350 social relief of distress grant for poor South Africans.

“We must put it on record that we are suspicious of the R350 extension of the unemployment grant, only until March 2022, which will be just after the postponed local government elections,” said party leader Julius Malema on Monday.

He was speaking in a virtual address as the party celebrated its eighth anniversary.

“To confine the extension to the election period seems to be another food parcel programme of the ruling party, implemented by the state,” he said.

Malema said the grant should be made permanent and the value increased to a respectable amount that would have a meaningful impact. The EFF has long called for a basic income grant, he added.

Among a raft of measures to assist the country’s economy and hard-hit population, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the return of the grant, known as the “Covid-19 grant”.

“We are taking decisive action now to secure the livelihoods of millions of people that have been threatened by both the pandemic and the unrest,” he said in reference to recent violence and looting in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, which caused billions of rand in damage, left more than 300 dead and resulted in tens of thousands of lost jobs.

The special relief grant eligibility criteria would be extended to include more people, including unemployed caregivers currently receiving childcare grants, he said.

While the EFF was concerned about the coincidence of the grant’s return, the party is not concerned about how it might impact its performance in the municipal elections.

The EFF was the first political party to call for the postponement of the local government elections, which were scheduled for later this year. It later submitted to the Moseneke inquiry, chaired by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke that the elections would not be free or fair under lockdown restrictions and during the pandemic.

Malema said many people were confusing their call for a postponement with being organisationally weak.

But the party was approaching the upcoming local government elections from a position of strength and governance experience gained in the past eight years, he said.