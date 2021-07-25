News

Why I went to Nkandla: Julius Malema explains his tea party with Zuma

From how to stop another outbreak of looting to tea with Zuma, Julius Malema expounds in an interview with Andisiwe Makinana

"Call me a flip-flopper but my politics have not changed," is how EFF leader Julius Malema responds to accusations that he changes his mind depending on which way the political wind is blowing.



He is adamant that he has always been firm in his convictions and reflected on experiences that shaped them...