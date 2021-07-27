ANC pays its staff for June, but who knows when they’ll get paid for July

In the memo to staff last week, general manager Febe Potgieter said: “By instruction of the treasurer general, this is to indicate that outstanding salaries for June 2021 will be paid on Monday, 26 July 2021. Unfortunately, July 2021 salaries, due on the 25th of this month, will be delayed.”

She apologised to the staff and their families for the “hardship and the uncertainty” caused by the “regrettable” delays.

Potgieter said this was the first time since the party ran into money problems that salaries had been delayed by two months.

“We appreciate the commitment and dedication of ANC staff who, despite these difficulties, diligently serve their organisation.”

The ANC barely has enough money to fund its operations, with the Sunday Times reporting in May that the SA Revenue Service (Sars) had garnisheed the party’s bank account because of an R80m tax debt and that families of its deceased staff members were yet to receive pension and death benefit payouts, months after burying loved ones.

Sunday Times Daily last week reported that employees had given the party until the end of July to get its finances in order, pay their outstanding salaries, ensure medical payments were up to date and, most importantly, clear all pension and provident fund arrears.