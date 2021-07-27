Politics

If the mess in SA’s security cluster is not fixed, we are in trouble

July’s unrest revealed the damage that years of politicking in the police force, defence force and SSA has done

Erika Gibson Joernalis
27 July 2021 - 13:00

Did anyone in the security cluster have advance knowledge of the planned unrest? And if so, who? What role did the ministers play in the run-up to and during events — and what is their role in the aftermath?

Intelligence usually emanates from the State Security Agency (SSA), which will notify police if there is a specific threat. If it is of a serious nature, the president will be informed directly by minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo. The police will then see to it that members in affected areas are informed and prepared...

