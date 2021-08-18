Letter of the law: Zuma lawyers launch fight-back strategy for corruption trial involving arms deal

Former president Jacob Zuma has launched his fight-back strategy, apparently asking the ANC and the Nelson Mandela Foundation to give him arms deal documents that, he says, will shore up his defence in his upcoming corruption trial.

Zuma is facing corruption charges relating to the 1999 arms deal involving French company Thales. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In two letters, one to the ruling party and one believed to be to the foundation, Zuma’s lawyers, Vryheid-based BM Thusini Attorneys, have requested a tranche of documents related to arms deal procurement in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

A senior ANC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the party had received the letter and sent it to their lawyers. However, the official said the party did not have the requested documents in its possession.

Sunday Times Daily has reached out to the Nelson Mandela Foundation for comment, but CEO Sello Hatang said he was only aware of the first page of the letter after seeing it on social media. Thusini would not confirm the letters. He asked to be contacted later on Wednesday night or Thursday morning. This story will be updated as these responses are received.

Spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi would only say: “We sent letters to prominent organisations and foundations that benefited from the arms deal”.

He said he was not at liberty to disclose details of those foundations and organisations.

Manyi said while he has not seen the content of the letters, he could confirm that the law firm [BM Thusini] were Zuma’s lawyers.