ANC wishes Jacob Zuma speedy recovery after surgery

The ANC has wished its former president Jacob Zuma a speedy recovery after his surgery at the weekend.

“The ANC urges its members and the people of SA to keep comrade Zuma in their thoughts and prayers during this time, and wish him a speedy recovery,” said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe in a statement.

The correctional services department announced that Zuma underwent surgery on Saturday at a hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal where he is serving a 15-month sentence.

“Mr Zuma underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday, with other procedures scheduled for the coming days. As a result, DCS is unable to predict a discharge date as our priority at this stage is for Mr Zuma to be afforded the best care possible,” the department said in a statement on Sunday.

Zuma is serving 15 months in jail for contempt of the Constitutional Court ruling that he present himself before the state capture inquiry.

He has been under medical supervision by staff from the SA Military Health Services since his admission at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Zuma could not attend his arms deal case last week and it was postponed to September 9 and 10 as a result of his hospitalisation.

In the arms deal case, Zuma is accused of receiving an annual bribe of R500,000 from French arms dealer Thales for protection from an investigation into the controversial arms deal.

The alleged bribe was facilitated by Schabir Shaik, who was Zuma’s former financial adviser.

