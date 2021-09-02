Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Unpacking the ANC’s electoral candidate crisis and poverty in SA

Join Mike Siluma and the rest of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly team as it addresses these issues

This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, we unpack the ANC’s electoral crisis, in which the party has failed to register local election candidates in a number of areas, some of which are quite important for its performance.



With our panel we’ll try to understand how the party could get things so wrong, after so many years of successful campaigning. ..