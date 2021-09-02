Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Unpacking the ANC’s electoral candidate crisis and poverty in SA

Join Mike Siluma and the rest of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly team as it addresses these issues

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
02 September 2021 - 20:24

This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, we unpack the ANC’s electoral crisis, in which the party has failed to register local election candidates in a number of areas, some of which are quite important for its performance.

With our panel we’ll try to understand how the party could get things so wrong, after so many years of successful campaigning. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Unpacking the ANC’s electoral candidate crisis and poverty in SA Politics
  2. Secret ballot for parliamentary vote on judge John Hlophe’s impeachment? Politics
  3. ANC has other plans as it withdraws court plea for IEC lifeline Politics
  4. Zweli Mkhize could face criminal charges relating to Digital Vibes: SIU Politics
  5. ANC begs for 36 more hours as it stands to fumble power in 35 councils Politics

Latest Videos

Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | Salute the Major Soccer
  2. PODCAST | The mystery of Meadowbrook Doe South Africa
  3. PODCAST | Zuma requests donations to service legal fees while SA’s unemployment ... Politics
  4. PODCAST | Is it time to start regulating cryptocurrency? Business