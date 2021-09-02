Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Unpacking the ANC’s electoral candidate crisis and poverty in SA
Join Mike Siluma and the rest of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly team as it addresses these issues
02 September 2021 - 20:24
This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, we unpack the ANC’s electoral crisis, in which the party has failed to register local election candidates in a number of areas, some of which are quite important for its performance.
With our panel we’ll try to understand how the party could get things so wrong, after so many years of successful campaigning. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.