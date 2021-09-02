THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Bok brotherhood is stronger than Super Rugby preparation
The Springboks proved in the Lions series that lack of preparation time will not affect their performances on the field
02 September 2021 - 20:23
The Springboks have started their defence of the Rugby Championship, and for the first time they had no Super Rugby exposure as building block for the tournament.
Super Rugby as a fully-fledged international competition convulsed for the final time last year, when Covid-19 and all its debilitating restrictions expedited its demise...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.