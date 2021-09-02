Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Bok brotherhood is stronger than Super Rugby preparation

The Springboks proved in the Lions series that lack of preparation time will not affect their performances on the field

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
02 September 2021 - 20:23

The Springboks have started their defence of the Rugby Championship, and for the first time they had no Super Rugby exposure as building block for the tournament.

Super Rugby as a fully-fledged international competition convulsed for the final time last year, when Covid-19 and all its debilitating restrictions expedited its demise...

