Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Zuma requests donations to service legal fees while SA’s unemployment skyrockets
This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, our host Mike Siluma is joined by associate professor at the School of Governance at Wits University, William Gumede, and Sunday Times editor S’thembiso Msomi.
The group discuss the fate of former president Jacob Zuma, whose foundation is asking for donations from you and I to help service his mounting legal fees. This while SA’s unemployment rate has surged to the highest on a global list of 82 countries monitored by Bloomberg.
Dear People of South Africa and the world.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) August 24, 2021
Please lend a helping hand. pic.twitter.com/3pbLL6iccL
The unemployment rate rose to 34.4% in the second quarter of the year from 32.6% in the three months through to March, Stats SA said on Tuesday in a report released in Pretoria. The median of three economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey was 33.2%.
We discuss these topics in depth this week.
Join the conversation: