PODCAST | Earth to ANC: avoid disappointment, lower your expectations

In this episode of ‘Podcasts from the Edge’, Peter Bruce talks to elections analyst Dawie Scholtz about the upcoming polls

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
19 October 2021 - 19:39

The last election Jacob Zuma fought as leader of the ANC was at local level in 2016. Then, the party’s support base collapsed to just over 54% nationally and set off a series of events that eventually saw him removed from office.

Listen now as razor-sharp independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz (https://twitter.com/DawieScholtz) on Twitter) tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that 54% at the 2021 local government elections on November 1 will be almost miraculous, so great has been the change in our political landscape. ..

