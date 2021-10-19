PODCAST | Earth to ANC: avoid disappointment, lower your expectations

In this episode of ‘Podcasts from the Edge’, Peter Bruce talks to elections analyst Dawie Scholtz about the upcoming polls

The last election Jacob Zuma fought as leader of the ANC was at local level in 2016. Then, the party’s support base collapsed to just over 54% nationally and set off a series of events that eventually saw him removed from office.



Listen now as razor-sharp independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz (https://twitter.com/DawieScholtz) on Twitter) tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that 54% at the 2021 local government elections on November 1 will be almost miraculous, so great has been the change in our political landscape. ..