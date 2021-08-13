Politics

Podcasts from the Edge

PODCAST | How to educate bad spies

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
13 August 2021 - 08:43
In this edition of Podcasts from the Edge, former spy, diplomat and head of the South African Secret Service, Moe Shaik, tells Peter Bruce that Ramaphosa has returned to the original intent in 1994 when the intelligence services were run by a co-ordinator, Joe Nhlanhla.
Image: Jeremy Glyn/ File photo

With SA’s intelligence services found grotesquely wanting before and during the looting and destruction of July, President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed the minister of intelligence and not replaced her at all.

Instead, the agencies, domestic and foreign, will report to the presidency itself. That’s led some people to argue this is Ramaphosa empowering himself. But that may not be the case.

