IFP makes KZN gains ‘because ANC wouldn’t stop its infighting’

While he said the ANC was not surprised by its performance, Ntombela added that the party had not expected miracles in districts such as Zululand, where the IFP has maintained majority governance since the dawn of democracy.

However, he said it was the ANC’s fault that the party was poised to lose the uThukela district and Inkosi Langalibalele local municipalities.

“uThukela and Inkosi Langalibalele were under administration for two to three years. So those are the consequences of comrades fighting among themselves.

“We had to intervene almost on a daily basis in that municipality [Inkosi Langalibalele], to manage people — the mayor, speaker, chief whip and municipal manager — to make them focus on their work,” said Ntombela.

The ANC had a one-seat majority in Inkosi Langalibalele, and Ntombela said the ANC made interventions where there was infighting but admitted they may not have yielded positive results.

“They had unfunded budgets for almost two years. This is the outcome. We had made comrades aware that their infighting was costing the organisation.

“We were not expecting miracles in Zululand and Nquthu, and we are seeing the results of systemic failures of our organisation,” he added.

Asked why the ANC’s interventions did not include removal of deployees who did not perform, Ntombela said that where it could, the ANC acted in that manner. But he seemed to suggest that there may be a bigger challenge for the ANC when it comes to governance.