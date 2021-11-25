WATCH | ‘A ghost is better than the ANC’: Malema says EFF will ‘bury’ rival

EFF leader Julius Malema slammed the ANC and its president Cyril Ramaphosa during a press conference on Thursday, saying even “a ghost” is better than the ANC.

“We are fighting the ANC. We are not here to revive the ANC, we are here to bury it. Even if it means we will bury it with a ghost with big teeth and horns and fire, we will vote for that ghost. As long as it is removing the ANC, we are fine with that ghost. And once we have buried the ANC, we will bring the Bible to destroy the ghost,” said Malema.