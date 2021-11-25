WATCH | ‘Our people did not reject us’: Duarte tells ANC supporters after bruising Gauteng defeat

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has called on party members and supporters to “have courage” and “be strong” after suffering a bruising loss in Gauteng’s metros this week.

The ANC lost control in the City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane after ActionSA and the EFF teamed up with other opposition parties to vote for DA candidates.

The DA’s Randall Williams was elected as Tshwane mayor unopposed. Mpho Phalatse was elected mayor of Johannesburg after beating the ANC’s Mpho Moerane and Tania Campbell was elected mayor of Ekurhuleni after beating the ANC’s Mzwandile Masina.

In her address, Duarte said the ANC was “betrayed” by people who claimed to vote for the party.

“We may have lost a lot of what we worked very hard for, but we have not lost the battle to transform the lives of our people. Most of the wards in our communities are still under an ANC ward councillor and this is what we must remember,” said Duarte

“Our people did not reject us as the DA, EFF and others would wish to make us believe. What we need to do is take two steps backwards to review what we need to do and make sure no single municipality in this country will undermine the lives of our people.”

She called on ANC members to ensure that not only the rich and privileged are taken care of.