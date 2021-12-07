ANC suffers another setback as land expropriation bill is defeated

As if dropping electoral support below 50% in the local government elections last month was not enough, the ANC suffered another major political setback on Tuesday —the attempt to push through the Constitution 18th Amendment Bill to allow land expropriation with no compensation, fell flat.

The governing party, with only 200 members in attendance at the parliament sitting, managed to garner 204 votes. It needed 267 for the bill to pass.

The ANC cut a lonely figure. With the exception of support from Al Jama-ha, the overwhelming majority of opposition parties opposed the ANC manoeuvre with a combined vote of 145.

The ANC’s bloodied nose became apparent during the debate on the bill, ahead the voting.

Even its attempt to play divide and rule with the DA, EFF and FF+, accusing them of being permanent coalition partners, could not save the day.

ANC opening speaker Mathole Motshekga, who gave a long-winded historical lecture on land dispossession in SA, accused the small parties of being in an “unholy alliance” against the governing party.

His views were backed up by colleague, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, who attacked the small parties for behaving like people who had paid lobola but pretended they were not married.

In an early concession of defeat, Motshekga said that despite small parties uniting against the ANC, the party would forge ahead in finding other ways to expropriate land without their support.

“We can see that there was a grave injustice done to the African majority, in particular, and black people in general,” said Motshekga.

“The amendment bill before us seeks to address this crime against the African majority.