'We gave the ANC a chance to salvage itself': Malema on voting with the DA

EFF leader Julius Malema says the ANC has itself to blame for losing some of the country’s richest metros including Johannesburg and Tshwane.

The ruling party had refused to give in to “basic principles” during talks which sought to form government coalitions in 61 hung municipalities where there was no outright winner.

The red berets had demanded, among other things, land expropriation without compensation in six months, the creation of a state bank in 12 months, nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank in 12 months and the cancellation of student debt in 12 months.

Malema and other opposition parties including the DA, ActionSA, ACDP, UDM and COPE later entered into a deal that would see Herman Mashaba become a mayor.

The DA then backed out of the deal after consulting its federal executive, on the basis that it depended on EFF support for survival, something the DA would never agree to.

In a surprise move earlier this week, the EFF voted against the ANC, effectively putting the DA in charge of Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Tshwane. Explaining this, Malema outlined a number of reasons, including the ANC’s poor electoral support.

“We as the collective leaders of the EFF took a correct and justified decision to vote against the ANC in different municipalities. We did so because the people of SA have rejected the ANC and they have sent a clear message that they are sick and tired of the ANC government.”

Malema defended the “politically correct” decision, saying it was in the interest of voters and service delivery.

“We had given the ANC an opportunity to salvage itself by implementing progressive resolutions that would benefit ordinary people.