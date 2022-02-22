Big Five bonanza: Patrice Motsepe splashes the cash to political parties

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe was the most generous donor to SA’s political parties in the past quarter, with the ANC the recipient of the single biggest donation.

Between October 5 and 19, Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals and Harmony Gold paid a total of R13,454,209 to the big five political parties represented in parliament.

Overall, the ANC received the biggest chunk of money in the past quarter, raking in R22,803,969, with its biggest single donor, Batho Batho, paying the party R15m.

Batho Batho has strong ties with the ANC and is linked to Shell, which has caused a storm with its plans — which have since been halted by the court — to do seismic exploration along the Eastern Cape’s Wild Coast.

This is according to a Independent Electoral Commission report, was released on Tuesday.