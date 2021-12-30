'We want to save the ANC': Concerned party members want Patrice Motsepe as president

ANC support will dip below 40% in the 2024 national and provincial elections if the party does not change its face or president, warns a group of concerned party members.

To avert this the “Unity 2022 forum” said mining mogul and CAF president Patrice Motsepe should become the next president because he is a neutral figure.

None of the top six leaders would be able to rescue the embattled ANC, according to forum chairperson Emmanuel Makgoga.

“The ANC is in big trouble, everyone can see that, even the senior members agree. We are saying Patrice Motsepe must become the president of the ANC in December 2022 and the face of the party in 2024. We strongly feel he can rescue the sinking ship,” he said.