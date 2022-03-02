Until there is prima facie evidence against me I’m staying put: Gwede Mantashe

Inquiry chairperson, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, found that if law-enforcement agencies were to zoom in on Mantashe’s relationship with Bosasa, there were reasonable prospects they would unearth prima facie evidence that the former secretary-general of the governing party breached the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca).

The minister, who is taking the report on judicial review, insists there is nothing in the report that sticks to him and compels him to step aside.

According to Mantashe, his revolutionary consciousness does not allow him to go anywhere at this point.

“Consciousness is not a religious concept, it is a material concept. Until we move beyond the point that there is a ‘reasonable prospect’ that further investigation will uncover prima facie case against me, then we will decide at that point,” he said.

“The commission says there is no prima facie case Mantashe and you say there is no case, but step aside. That is religious because you want me to pray for the future and life thereafter.

“When there is no prima facie case and I step aside, then I am just impressing everybody else who wishes to see me stepping aside quicker. I will step aside when we move beyond this point,” he said.