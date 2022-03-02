Politics

Until there is prima facie evidence against me I’m staying put: Gwede Mantashe

The former ANC administration boss says the Zondo inquiry threw him under the bus based on assumption, not fact

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
02 March 2022 - 18:21
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe.
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe.
ANC national chairperson and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says he is going nowhere until there is prima facie evidence that he unduly benefited from Bosasa.

Mantashe was fingered for having gained from Bosasa-sponsored security upgrades at three of his properties, a fact he has not denied, but insists were paid for by family friend Papa Leshabane, who was a director of the controversial company at the time.

A combative Mantashe was speaking at a media session at his offices in Pretoria on Wednesday, where he responded to findings against him in part three of the state capture inquiry report.

Character Bosasa-nation: how Watson cosied up to JZ, Mantashe and more

From a cash-stuffed handbag to parties, monthly payments and groceries, this is how Bosasa lured the ANC, says Zondo
20 hours ago

Inquiry chairperson, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, found that if law-enforcement agencies were to zoom in on Mantashe’s relationship with Bosasa, there were reasonable prospects they would unearth prima facie evidence that the former secretary-general of the governing party breached the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca).

The minister, who is taking the report on judicial review, insists there is nothing in the report that sticks to him and compels him to step aside.

According to Mantashe, his revolutionary consciousness does not allow him to go anywhere at this point.

“Consciousness is not a religious concept, it is a material concept. Until we move beyond the point that there is a ‘reasonable prospect’ that further investigation will uncover prima facie case against me, then we will decide at that point,” he said.

“The commission says there is no prima facie case Mantashe and you say there is no case, but step aside. That is religious because you want me to pray for the future and life thereafter.

“When there is no prima facie case and I step aside, then I am just impressing everybody else who wishes to see me stepping aside quicker. I will step aside when we move beyond this point,” he said.

Zondo report finds 'reasonable suspicion' against Gwede Mantashe

If authorities were to look, they are likely to find evidence that Gwede Mantashe was corrupt in dealing with state contractor Bosasa, according to ...
22 hours ago

Mantashe said continuing his responsibilities in government and the ANC would have no impact on the party’s dented image.

This because cleaning the image of the ANC did not mean the party must “run in all directions” when there was as yet no detailed analysis of the outcomes of the Zondo commission.

Mantashe said all who appeared before the inquiry had a right to take its decisions on judicial review and he would do so.

“The reason we say that is incorrect and must be challenged and tested in a legal review is because it is creating a case out of assumptions, it is not creating a case out of facts before the commission.”

Mantashe reiterated his assertion that Zondo’s report must not be used to fight internal ANC battles.

