Politics

Four big names implicated in volume 3 of the state capture report

02 March 2022 - 13:50
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe is implicated in the state capture report. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Former president Jacob Zuma, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, former minister Nomvula Mokonyane and late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson are among the prominent names implicated in the third volume of the state capture report.

The state capture inquiry handed the report, which focuses exclusively on Bosasa-related evidence, to the presidency on Tuesday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The controversial company, renamed African Global Operations, took centre stage at the inquiry hearings with witness Angelo Agrizzi, the company's former COO, implicating former communications minister Mokonyane in damning allegations of bribery and corruption. 

Here are four individuals implicated in the latest report:

NOMVULA MOKONYANE

Inquiry chairperson and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo recommended further investigations by authorities into allegations levelled against Mokonyane. Zondo said they will likely uncover “prima facie evidence” of corruption.

Zondo’s recommendation was based on Agrizzi’s evidence that Mokonyane allegedly accepted gifts from Watson, who allegedly sought to get his hands on government tenders.

Christmas groceries, payments of R50,000 and funding of ANC events were allegedly gifts the former minister received from Bosasa.

Mokonyane denied all the allegations levelled against her.

JACOB ZUMA

The former president allegedly “accepted gratification” from Watson in exchange for government contracts, the report found.

According to Zondo, Zuma’s conduct was in breach of the constitution, the Executive Ethics Code and legislation, as he was in a position of conflicting interests.

GAVIN WATSON

The controversial CEO allegedly spent millions on government officials to ensure Bosasa held on to government business in departments including education, correctional services and home affairs. 

There was evidence he splurged on Mokonyane’s fully-funded 40th birthday. 

“Bosasa also built houses, provided furnishings for homes, installed several home security systems, purchased motor vehicles, bought gifts (from premium luxury gifts such as pens and jewellery to food and grocery items) and paid for travel and accommodation,” said the report.

Watson died in a car accident in August 2019. 

GWEDE MANTASHE

The commission recommended  Mantashe be investigated in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, saying the minister was likely corrupt in his dealings with Bosasa during his tenure as t ANC secretary-general. 

Mantashe allegedly enjoyed security upgrades and renovations at his homes in Boksburg, Cala and Kowa in the Eastern Cape, all from Bosasa, knowing this was to allegedly influence him in securing contracts for the company.

