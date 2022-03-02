Four big names implicated in volume 3 of the state capture report

The controversial company, renamed African Global Operations, took centre stage at the inquiry hearings with witness Angelo Agrizzi, the company's former COO, implicating former communications minister Mokonyane in damning allegations of bribery and corruption.

Here are four individuals implicated in the latest report:

NOMVULA MOKONYANE

Inquiry chairperson and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo recommended further investigations by authorities into allegations levelled against Mokonyane. Zondo said they will likely uncover “prima facie evidence” of corruption.

Zondo’s recommendation was based on Agrizzi’s evidence that Mokonyane allegedly accepted gifts from Watson, who allegedly sought to get his hands on government tenders.

Christmas groceries, payments of R50,000 and funding of ANC events were allegedly gifts the former minister received from Bosasa.

Mokonyane denied all the allegations levelled against her.