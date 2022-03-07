I’m with Cyril, says Mpumalanga ANC heavyweight on second term
Mandla Ndlovu sang the president’s praises when he visited the hotspot after its elective conference was shelved
07 March 2022 - 18:50
Convener of the ANC’s Mpumalanga provincial task team (PTT) Mandla Ndlovu has thrown the province’s support behind President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as leader of the governing party...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.