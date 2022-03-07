Politics

I’m with Cyril, says Mpumalanga ANC heavyweight on second term

Mandla Ndlovu sang the president’s praises when he visited the hotspot after its elective conference was shelved

Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
07 March 2022 - 18:50

Convener of the ANC’s Mpumalanga provincial task team (PTT) Mandla Ndlovu has thrown the province’s support behind President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as leader of the governing party...

