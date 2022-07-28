×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

ANALYSIS | So far, not so bad: as EFF celebrates its 9th birthday, what’s next?

Can the red berets survive without Julius Malema at the helm?

28 July 2022 - 20:19
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist

July 26 2013, while the ANC was minding its own business as the dominant political party and the DA reaching a ceiling in its traditional support base, the red berets were born...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | ANC stays in power because the opposition is its own enemy Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Blade was too sharp to let the comforts of capitalism define him Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Automatic for the people: how protest became the way we roll Opinion & Analysis
  4. PATRICK BULGER | Sleepless in Soweto: Dudula young guns blaze trail who knows ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Who knew EFF rabble-rousers would turn rouble-rousers overnight? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | So far, not so bad: as EFF celebrates its 9th birthday, what’s next? Politics
  2. PODCAST | Should the SA passport be decolonised? Politics
  3. Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps Politics
  4. KZN ANC wants answers from Ramaphosa on Phala Phala Politics
  5. PODCAST | Shilowa says SACP is parasitic on ANC Politics

Latest Videos

200 ANC members implicated in state capture, integrity committee to investigate ...
RECAP: Allegations of Whiskey drinking, dishonesty and delays in Mkhwebane ...