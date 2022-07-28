ANALYSIS | So far, not so bad: as EFF celebrates its 9th birthday, what’s next?
Can the red berets survive without Julius Malema at the helm?
28 July 2022 - 20:19
July 26 2013, while the ANC was minding its own business as the dominant political party and the DA reaching a ceiling in its traditional support base, the red berets were born...
ANALYSIS | So far, not so bad: as EFF celebrates its 9th birthday, what’s next?
Can the red berets survive without Julius Malema at the helm?
July 26 2013, while the ANC was minding its own business as the dominant political party and the DA reaching a ceiling in its traditional support base, the red berets were born...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos