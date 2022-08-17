×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

LISTEN | DA mayor, city officials in verbal spat over R26bn energy tender

In a leaked recording Williams can be heard taking the city’s officials to task after they questioned his instructions to approve an unsolicited tender bid

17 August 2022 - 21:45

Tshwane's DA mayor Randall Williams has been embroiled in a war of words with his municipal officials over his apparent instruction that they issue a R26bn energy tender without embarking on an open tender process...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Maile takes Tshwane mayor to task over 'irregular' R26bn energy contract Politics
  2. South Africans will punish ANC at 2024 polls: former treasurer Mathews Phosa Politics
  3. TOM EATON | Modise’s trip to Moscow conference is an oxymoronic fool’s errand Opinion & Analysis
  4. LISTEN | On a hiding to nothing: Lesufi drops corporal punishment bombshell, ... News

Most read

  1. LISTEN | DA mayor, city officials in verbal spat over R26bn energy tender Politics
  2. ANC ‘playing with power’: SACP boss Solly Mapaila Politics
  3. ANALYSIS | Supra Man: ANC strongman Mahumapelo wins the day in North West Politics
  4. MPs refuse public protector’s request to summons Ramaphosa Politics
  5. It’s like I’m from prison, says Patricia Kopane as she leaves the DA Politics

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...