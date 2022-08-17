LISTEN | DA mayor, city officials in verbal spat over R26bn energy tender
In a leaked recording Williams can be heard taking the city’s officials to task after they questioned his instructions to approve an unsolicited tender bid
17 August 2022 - 21:45
Tshwane's DA mayor Randall Williams has been embroiled in a war of words with his municipal officials over his apparent instruction that they issue a R26bn energy tender without embarking on an open tender process...
