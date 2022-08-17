LISTEN | On a hiding to nothing: Lesufi drops corporal punishment bombshell, backs ‘strong review’
Human rights advocates oppose the return of the cane, saying it would ‘create more harm than good’
17 August 2022 - 20:16
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is likely to set the cat among the pigeons for saying he supports a “strong review” of the law that banned corporal punishment in schools...
LISTEN | On a hiding to nothing: Lesufi drops corporal punishment bombshell, backs ‘strong review’
Human rights advocates oppose the return of the cane, saying it would ‘create more harm than good’
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is likely to set the cat among the pigeons for saying he supports a “strong review” of the law that banned corporal punishment in schools...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos