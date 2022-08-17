TOM EATON | Modise’s trip to Moscow conference is an oxymoronic fool’s errand
Attending an international security conference in Moscow is so incongruously fitting for our minister of defence
17 August 2022 - 20:16
I’ve often criticised the cynicism of senior ANC officials, but today I’d like to take a moment to recognise the loyalty and dedication of defence minister, Thandi “Animal Farm” Modise, who is willing to serve and promote the interests of Vladimir Putin without even being formally employed by him...
TOM EATON | Modise’s trip to Moscow conference is an oxymoronic fool’s errand
Attending an international security conference in Moscow is so incongruously fitting for our minister of defence
I’ve often criticised the cynicism of senior ANC officials, but today I’d like to take a moment to recognise the loyalty and dedication of defence minister, Thandi “Animal Farm” Modise, who is willing to serve and promote the interests of Vladimir Putin without even being formally employed by him...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos