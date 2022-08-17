×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Modise’s trip to Moscow conference is an oxymoronic fool’s errand

Attending an international security conference in Moscow is so incongruously fitting for our minister of defence

17 August 2022 - 20:16
Tom Eaton Columnist

I’ve often criticised the cynicism of senior ANC officials, but today I’d like to take a moment to recognise the loyalty and dedication of defence minister, Thandi “Animal Farm” Modise, who is willing to serve and promote the interests of Vladimir Putin without even being formally employed by him...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Nice try Fort Hare, but public administration is not ANC cadres’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | In the bulging ledger of ANC theft and waste, R1.5m is almost ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Watch out Cyril, defender of democracy Srini is coming for you Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | The ANC marching to ‘reclaim its sovereignty’ says it all Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Niehaus’s protest was as slippery as the soapbox he stood on Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | Shoot first, think later ... oh to be bulletproof like Fikile Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Sierra Leone is on a slippery slope — the buck stops with its ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Forked-tongue education: have we learnt nothing? Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Let’s invent intelligent ways to live alongside baboons Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Modise’s trip to Moscow conference is an oxymoronic fool’s errand Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | ‘Trashy coloureds’ and ‘racist pigs’: what lessons are we teaching ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...