Mabuza concerned about high number of Covid school dropouts
With the unacceptably high unemployment rate, the deputy president said SA needed to address its socioeconomic challenges
08 September 2022 - 19:28
Deputy president David Mabuza said on Thursday the Human Resources Development Council (HRDC) should be concerned about the 750,000 students who dropped out of school due to the Covid-19 pandemic...
Mabuza concerned about high number of Covid school dropouts
With the unacceptably high unemployment rate, the deputy president said SA needed to address its socioeconomic challenges
Deputy president David Mabuza said on Thursday the Human Resources Development Council (HRDC) should be concerned about the 750,000 students who dropped out of school due to the Covid-19 pandemic...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos